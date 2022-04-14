Shaun McKinnon (35) was sentenced to nine years imprisonment at the High Court in Edinburgh today for his involvement in the supply of drugs and serious and organised crime.

He is also subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order for a period of three years.

He pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on 17 February 2022, when he appeared alongside his co-accused Samantha McCafferty (35) who pled guilty at an earlier date. McCafferty received 200 hours of community service.

Detective Inspector Robert Campbell said: “I would personally like to acknowledge and praise the bravery of the victims who refused to let fear and intimidation stop them from speaking out.

“The arrests of McKinnon and McCafferty were achieved through painstaking work and dogged determination by officers working on the investigation. Their efforts have ensured that McKinnon is no longer in a position where he can bring harm to the local people of South Edinburgh.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in their area, is reminded that they can contact Police Scotland via 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

