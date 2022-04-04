Muckle Media the Edinburgh PR Agency has acquired Taste Communications in a six figure takeover which began on 1 April and will move gradually over the next 12 months.

Taste Communications began ten years ago as the country’s first specialist food and drink agency. Its name will continue under the Buckle Media umbrella.

L to R, Nathalie Agnew (Muckle Media) and Stephen Jardine (Taste Communications Scotland). For media enquiries please contact Muckle Media on 0131 228 9713 / Nathalie.agnew@mucklemedia.co.uk .

Nathalie Agnew, managing director of Muckle Media said: “I’ve long admired the work of Stephen and the Taste Communications team and the fantastic brands they work with. This deal builds upon our existing experience helping food, drink and hospitality brands to grow through strategic, creative communications, bolstering our team and client list.

“We look forward to continuing to build upon Taste Communications’ excellent reputation as a specialist food, drink and hospitality specialist agency, bringing our extensive team’s skillset to add value to Taste Communications’ fantastic clients.

“We are actively seeking further investment opportunities as we grow an exciting, nurturing and ethical agency with global ambitions, from our Scottish base.”

Stephen Jardine, TV presenter and broadcaster who founded Taste Communications, will become a Non-Executive Director in Muckle Media. Stephen said: “After 10 years in business I wanted to find a fresh way to take Taste forward and develop what we have achieved. Nathalie has built a brilliant business with a great reputation and Muckle Media is the ideal home for the next chapter in the Taste story.”

This is the second acquisition by Muckle Media and its fourth agency brand. The company acquired Platform PR, a community engagement brand, in 2015 and Relative PR in 2019 which is the specialist arm supporting family owned businesses.

The agency will relocate to Muckle Media’s Edinburgh HQ at WeWork on George Street. In line with Muckle Media’s core values to be kind, get results and leave the world in a better place, Taste Communications operations will be aligned against the B-Corp framework over the coming twelve months.

