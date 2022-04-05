Falkirk Stadium will host a bumper a day of women’s football on 1 May 2022 as the Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup semi-finals take place.

The draw was conducted at Hampden Park on Tuesday afternoon pairing Eva Olid’s Hearts with Fran Alonso’s Celtic and producing an all Glasgow tie between Partick Thistle and Glasgow City.

Both matches will take place back-to-back in Falkirk and will be streamed on the Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) YouTube channel.

Tickets go on sale for the double header later this week, with under 12s free – but they must be accompanied by an adult.

SWF CEO Aileen Campbell said: “We are so grateful to Ali for presenting our draw and taking the time to help support women’s football.

“We are delighted to take the semi-finals to Falkirk and are looking forward to two great ties that will showcase the women’s game and this important cup. This follows hot on the heels of our announcement of Biffa as our cup sponsor. We look forward to welcoming lots of fans to Falkirk and encouraging as many local people as possible to come and support the teams. Tickets will go live this week and kids will go free making it a really family-friendly event.”

Jamie Swinney, CEO of Falkirk FC said:

“We are delighted to welcome the Biffa Scottish Women’s Cup semi-final to Falkirk. Our stadium is a fantastic facility and a great backdrop for this important stage of this competition. We are great supporters of the women’s game and look forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters on 1s May.”

Sports Broadcaster, Ali Defoy was SWF’s guest presenter with Biffa’s Regional Commercial Manager, Kelly M Lock conducting the draw live at Hampden.

Like this: Like Loading...