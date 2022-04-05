IT specialist Fujitsu is taking 7,664 square feet of space at CEG’s Verdant office development at South Gyle Business Park.

Verdant has just been upgraded in a multi-million pound refurbishment creating a new look building with improvements to the outside and inside.

Tenants will have the use of a café, wellness suite, EV charging and a secure cycle hub with parking and repair facility. The building is now powered by renewable energy.

Grace Lewis, investment manager at CEG, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome a global brand like Fujitsu to Verdant. The redevelopment sought to deliver a more environmentally friendly building through the installation of new glazing, energy efficient heating, lighting and ventilation, as well as providing tenant facilities to encouraging cycling. Fujitsu is recognised as one of the world’s leading socially responsible companies and its team at Verdant will benefit from contemporary, healthy and energy efficient workspace.”

Other spaces in the building are on offer with fully furnished workspaces for 18 to 51 people complete with modern kitchens and dedicated meeting rooms.

CEG has appointed EYCO and Savills to market Verdant. Neil McConnachie, partner at EYCO, said: “We are delighted to have secured Fujitsu at Verdant. Attracting such a great tenant is a testament to the quality of the refurbishment that CEG has delivered. Offering high quality, modern Grade A multi let office space, with an onsite café, excellent shower and wellbeing facilities and the ability to meet requirements of various sizes, Verdant is being very well received in the market.”

Fujitsu was advised by Avison Young.

