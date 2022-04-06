Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, have confirmed the return of head coach Malcolm Cameron (picture courtesy of Glasgow Clan) who also doubles as head of hockey operations.

The Braehead-based club are battling for a slot in the Premier Sports Elite League’s play-offs and the 52-year-old Canadian admitted: “

“I knew when I came here this season it would be a challenging one, but I’m excited at having a full off-season to prepare.

“It’s going to sound like a cliche – and I mean this honestly – but I’ve loved the strong support the fans have given me. At home is one thing, but on the road where they make themselves so loud and passionate and that’s been a really cool experience.

“Continuity is important as a coach and it’s definitely nice to come back to a place where I get great support from the organisation and staff.”



Clan’s managing director, Gareth Chalmers, said: “Last summer we carried out an extensive search for a new head coach and head of hockey operations who could match our ambitions and vision for the club, so I am delighted Malcolm is returning.

“After securing the future of our home at Braehead Arena, it’s now imperative for the club that we have continuity in place to allow us to further progress over the coming seasons.

“This season has been a very testing past six months, however the whole organisation has taken it in their stride and we can now start focusing on putting our plans into place for the next decade of the Clan.”

