Heroes Drinks Company, the world’s first non profit organisation in the alcohol sector, has announced the launch of a new spirit, Two Guineas Spiced Rum.

The first rum that the business, headed up by ex serviceman, Chris Gillan, has developed, Two Guineas Spiced Rum, has been two years in the making and joins Heroes Drinks award winning spirits and its flagship product, Heroes Vodka.

A small batch, distilled, authentic premium Caribbean rum, £3 from every bottle of Two Guineas rum sold will be split equally between UK independent lifeboat houses, to support the heroes of the sea, alongside the UK’s hospitality benevolent fund.

Over its ten years of operation – with its official tenth anniversary coming up in August 2022 – Heroes Drinks has made regular donations to partner charities, with over £38,000 donated to military charities which support the rehabilitation of military veterans – The Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund, The Royal Navy & Marines Charity, and ABF, the Soldiers Charity.

It’s also donated over £87,000 in employment and work placement opportunities, and supported 220 charity events with raffle and auction prizes, which have helped to raise an additional £17,000 for further donation to charity.

However, Heroes Drinks Company has not only revolutionised the drinks industry for the greater good, its brands have achieved critical acclaim and success in several drinks competitions, including a Gold in blind taste testing from the IWSC (International Wine and Spirits Competition for the Heroes Vodka.

A truly exceptional vodka, which is 40% Vol in ABV, Heroes Vodka is distilled seven times for the ultimate in smoothness.

Heroes Drinks Company provides a white label service for The Military Tattoo, and for several leading hotels throughout the UK.

“We’re delighted to announce the launch of this exciting and authentic spiced rum, a new product for our range,” said Chris Gillan. “Developed in response to demand for a premium rum, which is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, we have put two years of love and attention into this product, as any spirit bearing the Heroes Drinks name must be a high quality for our loyal customers.”

“We’re looking forward to the rest of this year when we will celebrate ten years in business, It’s been a real journey, and we have so much more yet to give. We’d like to thank our trade and consumer customers without whom we would not be able to continue to donate to the charities close to our hearts. Two Guineas Spiced Rum will support the heroes of the sea, as befits a spirit traditionally enjoyed by those on the ocean wave.”

For further details on Heroes Drinks check out www.heroesdrinks.com

