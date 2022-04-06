Police Scotland has renewed the appeal for information to help trace Stuart Campbell, missing from Wester Hailes.

It is now two weeks since the 36-year-old was last seen in the Barn Park area of Wester Hailes, around 4pm on Tuesday, 22 March, 2022.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Area Commander for South West Edinburgh said: “It’s been two weeks since Stuart was last seen and as time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch with us.

“Officers have carried our searches of the areas but Stuart may have gone further afield as he has links to Oxgangs. We have been putting posters in the local area in the hope it jogs someone’s memory.

“Stuart is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, green hooded top with white ties and grey jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who knows where Stuart is or who has information that could assist in tracing him should call 101 quoting 1205 of 28 March or speak to any police officer.”

