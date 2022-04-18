Chris Harris (pictured when he rode for Glasgow Tigers) could be Berwick FTS Bandits’ ace card when they visit Birmingham Brummies on SGB Championship duty on Wednesday (19.30) as the 39-year-old knows the Birmingham track inside out having ridden for the Midlands club.

The Borders side are second in the 11-strong league table with six points from three matches, winning two, including a thumping 58-32 victory over Brummies at Shielfield Park in their opening fixture of the new season.

They lost 50-40 at Armadale to Edinburgh Monarchs on Friday but bounced back to beat the West Lothian-based club 56-34 at Berwick 24-hours later. Pointless Brummies are tenth after two outings.

Gary Flint, Bandits’ team manager and co-promoter, said: “We’re a solid side and, even if one or two of the lads find the going tough, we still have that strength running through the team. It’s all good positive vibes and we’re in second place in the league table.”

