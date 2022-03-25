Robbie Croll would like nothing better than to end Western’s 16-game unbeaten run when Edinburgh University square-up to the long-time men’s Premiership pace-setters at Peffermill on Saturday (13.00).

The talented 21-year-old netted a penalty corner game-winner as the students won the British Universities and Colleges (BUSA) Vase Final in midweek, a 1-0 victory over Birmingham University seconds in Nottingham.

The Scotland international has been pivotal for Edinburgh University this term and both he and player/coach Hamish Imrie, another Scotland international, will be key men again.

Croll said: “We have had a good season so far but we are pushing for Europe and are looking for points in every game.”

Western, however, have won 13 and drawn three of their 16 games so far this term for 42 points and have scored 96 goals, the best total of the teams in the top six, and have the meanest defence having shipped only 29 goals.

Edinburgh are third with 28 points from eight wins and four draws plus four defeats and have scored 51 goals and shipped 31.

Elsewhere, Grange captain David Forrester told his men: “We need to keep winning.” The Fettes-based side who are second in the table on 37 points, five behind Western, travel across the Capital to play fifth-placed Watsonians after keeping their Premiership hopes alive with a narrow victory over Edinburgh University at the same venue last Saturday.

Forrester, a Scottish international, hopes experienced Gordon Amour and Matt Murphy can return after injury as second-placed Grange go into the game five points adrift of Western.

He said: “We ground out a win last Saturday and we need to keep winning to put any pressure on Western.”

Watsonians have 22 points from their 16 starts and go into the game on a downer following their 3-0 home defeat by fourth-placed Clydesdale last Saturday.

Fixtures: Saturday: men’s Premiership: Watsonians v Grange (no time given, Peffermill); Kelburne v Uddingston (12.20, Glasgow National Hockey Centrre); Hillhead v Inverleith (12.30, Old Anniesland); Edinburgh University v Western Wildcats (13.00, Peffermill); Dundee Wanderers v Grove Menzieshill (13.30, Dalnacraig); Clydesdale v Dunfermline (15.00, Titwood).

PICTURE: action from Edinburgh University v Grange last weekend. Picture Nigel Duncan Media

