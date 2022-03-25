Dundee Stars moved two points clear of Glasgow Clan and into fifth place in the Premier Sports Elite League with a 4-1 home success over Coventry Blaze.

The Tayside team wrapped up the points with goals from Spencer Dorowitz, Charlie Combs, Michael Poirier and Seb Bengtsson with Luke Ferrara replying for the visitors with less than seven minute left.

Meanwhile, netminder Shane Starrett aims to claim a second straight shutout when Glasgow Clan host Coventry Blaze at Braehead on Saturday.

The 27-year-old American hot-stop dealt with 28 shots in the 3-0 home win over Guildford Flames.

Goals by Nolan LaPorte, his coming only 30 seconds into the game, Colton Yellow Horn and Guillaume Gauthier secured the two points.

Points are also at a premium for Coventry who occupy the eighth and final play-off spot with 38 points from 43 games and they are looking over their shoulder at ninth-placed Manchester Storm who are two points behind.

Storm entertain bottom club Fife Flyers who have 31 points from 45 outings and the Kirkcaldy club must win if they are to stand a remote chance of squeezing into the end-of-season showcase.

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars make the long trip to Surrey to face Guildford and Flames are still smarting from their defeat at Glasgow on Thursday.

Elite League: Saturday: Glasgow Clan v Coventry Blaze (19.00); Guildford Flames v Dundee Stars (18.00); Manchester Storm v Fife Flyers 19.00)



Like this: Like Loading...