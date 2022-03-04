The report below is produced by The City of Edinburgh Council’s EdinTravel team and will show you what to look out for on the roads in the capital in the next week.

As well as the closure to northbound traffic on North Bridge major changes at Picardy Place and York Place will allow work on the Trams to Newhaven project to continue. These will last for around four months. Meantime the tram does not travel along Princes Street, instead stopping at West End stop – Shandwick Place – until next month.

Loading…

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Like this: Like Loading...