The city is rallying to the cause of helping those displaced in Ukraine – in much the same way and with the same spirit as was shown during the early days of the pandemic.

But what is the best way to help?

The Edinburgh Ukrainian Club on Royal Terrace put out a call on Thursday for volunteers to help them sift through the donated goods they have received. They were inundated with people turning up to help today.

Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk working at the club on Friday said that it would now be more helpful to receive cash donations through the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) scheme. More than one million people are thought to have left their homes in Ukraine during the last week, and most left with only the belongings they could carry. Now food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection is needed and that is what DEC is working to provide.

DEC is an organisation which raises funds quickly for life and death situations overseas which require a humanitarian response.

In this case funding will then be matched by the government up to £20 million – rather than receiving any more donations of food or clothing.

You can access the DEC scheme here and the money will assist several charities including Oxfam, Save the Children UK, Age International, British Red Cross, Chafed, Islamic Relief and Christian Aid.

