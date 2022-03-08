Actor Martin Compston is embarking on an unforgettable trip around his homeland in a new series co-commissioned by BBC Scotland and BBC Factual along with his friend, PR guru and TV presenter, Phil MacHugh.

Produced by Tern Television, the new series for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer follows the Line of Duty actor as he returns to Scotland from his family home in Las Vegas. Reuniting with his friend Phil together they set off on an immersive and personal journey to showcase what makes modern Scotland tick, finding out who are the people and places shaping the future of one of the greatest small countries in the world today.

In Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, the boys will travel all corners of the country, from stunning wild landscapes to thriving cities. In six episodes, they go beyond the beaten track to get stuck into the most exciting experiences Scotland has to offer, meeting a diverse and surprising mix of locals – plus the odd famous friend.

Pushed out of their comfort zone, Martin and Phil will experience their homeland at its very best and most extreme. With their real-life relationship guaranteeing authentic and unfiltered laughs, the pair will bring a fresh and uplifting perspective to contemporary Scottish culture.

Martin has spent a great deal of time in and around Edinburgh in the last year or so, filming on David Macpherson’s The Rig in Leith for Amazon Original.

Martin Compston

Martin said: “I’ve travelled all over the country for work and leisure – but this is the first time I’ll be meeting real modern Scots on camera, sharing their thoughts and passions. We’re excited to get stuck in, and to experience the best that Scotland has to offer in the 21st century.”

Edinburgh-based Phil, a Gaelic TV presenter and a Highland dancer, said: “Scotland has so much to offer the world and as a modern Scot, I am so excited to be joining my mate Martin to showcase the best of our culture, our language and our spirit in this brand new series. It’s going to be lots of fun and full of surprises!”

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland says: “We are thrilled to be working with Martin Compston on this new series and to let viewers see another side to one of the country’s top acting talents as he and his friend Phil take a deep dive into contemporary Scotland. It is a really exciting project, developed by Tern TV and BBC Scotland, working in partnership with BBC Two as part of our ongoing commitment to more nations and network co-production.”

David Marshall, Head of Entertainment, Tern Television, says: “Marrying Britain’s top talent with their passions is a Tern sweet spot. Martin is royalty in Scotland and a passionate patriot, so who better to take viewers on an entertaining journey. But this series isn’t just a sedate tour of the familiar sites – it’s a visceral and experiential trip, contrasting hilarious moments and fascinating revelations with universal themes of identity, friendship and social good.”



Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling (w/t) 6×30 for BBC Two and iPlayer was commissioned by Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland and Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Popular Factual. It is Executive Produced by David Marshall for Tern Television at Zinc Media and the BBC Commissioning Editors are Steve Allen and Clare Mottershead.

Phil MacHugh at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

