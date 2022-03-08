Edinburgh South West MP, Joanna Cherry QC has been chosen as one of 100 Women at Westminster for the third year.

Ms Cherry has been chosen as one of the 100 most inspirational and influential women in Westminster for the third year running. The award was given in recognition of her work on protecting human rights and standing up to online abuse.

The SNP MP who was first elected in 2015 and is the deputy chair of the joint House of Commons and Lords Committee on Human Rights. She previously won Holyrood Magazine Best Scot at Westminster last year and the Heralds’ Best Scot at Westminster in 2019.

Joanna Cherry, QC, MP

Ms Cherry said: “I’m honoured to be included on this list.

“Judging from my mailbox many of my constituents and the wider public appreciate my standing up for the rights of women, girls & same sex attracted people in the face of an ideology that seeks to replace the biological reality of sex with the social construct of gender. Honours like this go a long way to make up for the bullying and intimidation I have had to endure as a result. I’m proud to be living proof that it’s possible to survive a determined attempt at cancellation and I thank the judges of this competition and everyone who has offered me their support.”

The House magazine’s annual celebration of the most inspirational and influential women in Westminster is back for a third year on 7 March 2022, the day before International Women’s Day.

Women in Westminster: The 100 celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of women in public life by recognising those who have achieved excellence in the world of Westminster, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of young women to get involved.

Patrons include Laura Kuenssberg, Baroness Jenkin of Kennington, Caroline Nokes MP, Dame Meg Hillier MP, Emily Wallace, Rupert McNeil, Rosa Prince, and Anne Alexander who had the unenviable job of narrowing down more than 300 nominations to 100 women, made up of parliamentarians, civil servants,

journalists, public affairs specialists, political commentators and more, including journalist Emily Maitlis, Mother of the House Harriet Harman MP, Permanent Secretary Antonia Romeo and former director of the Number 10 policy unit, Munira Mizra, Kim Leadbeater MP, and Shabnam Nasimi, Founder and Executive Director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan, are among those identified in the 15 ‘Ones to Watch’ list, highlighting inspirational and talented women who will be figureheads within Westminster in future.

Baroness Jenkin said: “I’m delighted that The House magazine’s Women in Westminster: The 100 is back. This year’s list recognises the stories of 100 women who have inspired and made a difference, but we know this is just a small portion of all the remarkable women who have demonstrated courage, adaptability, and innovation across all areas of Westminster.

“Woman still face a number of challenges, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the huge strides that we all continue to make, and the exceptional women that have been working at the forefront, and behind the scenes, of this country through a global pandemic.”

Like this: Like Loading...