Police Scotland have been working with local partners to tackle anti-social behaviour following an increase in incidents linked with youth gatherings at Sighthill Public Park and on the tramline between Hermiston Gait and Balgreen.

Community policing teams in Edinburgh Southwest have been working closely with Edinburgh Council, Edinburgh Trams and the Fire Service to put in place a strategy to combat anti-social behaviour and protect the local community.

As part of the strategy, called Operation Pillar, police have introduced high visibility patrols at peak times and increased CCTV coverage in key locations across the area to discourage anti-social behaviour and help with identifying those responsible where incidents do occur.

Officers will also be delivering educational inputs at local High Schools and implementing diversionary interventions with local young people.

CI Mark Hamilton said: “We know that the increase in anti-social behaviour in the area has been a cause for concern to many in the community

“For this reason we have been working closely with our local partners to put together a comprehensive strategy so we can tackle this issue head-on

“By establishing high visibility patrols and increasing CCTV coverage we expect to see a reduction in the number of incidents occurring and be able to catch those responsible where they do.

“Officers will be providing support to Council park rangers, tram staff and colleagues at the Fire Service so that any instances of anti-social behaviour can be dealt with effectively.

“Positive engagement with young people is also a key component of this strategy and by working with local schools we hope to prevent any incidents from happening in the first place.

“If anyone does however observe any anti-social behaviour or criminality, I would ask that people report through the 101 telephone number, or if it is an emergency to dial 999.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to speak with patrolling officers when they see them to highlight any issues or concerns.”

In relation to the operation, an Edinburgh Trams spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of customers and employees is always our number one priority, and we work closely with the police and other partners to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour that are sometimes reported on the network.

“These partnerships include regular joint patrols with the police, while extensive, high quality CCTV coverage on the tramway enables us to react quickly to any incidents. Footage captured by our cameras can also be shared with the police to help them to identify those responsible.

“Trams are one of the safest forms of public transport and these measures provide further reassurance for our customers and colleagues.”

Like this: Like Loading...