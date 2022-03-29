Leith Comedy Festival returns to The Biscuit Factory, with some of Scotland’s finest comedians.

Rosalind Romer, Director of Leith Comedy Festival, said: “We’re super excited to be returning to the Biscuit Factory with another incredible line up! Live comedy is back and we could all do with a good laugh.”

First up is Scot Squad’s Stuart McPherson. Once he starts talking, he’s like a book you can’t put down. Get ready for easy going wit and compelling hilarity from this master wordsmith.

For the main act, multi-award winning Larry Dean will take to the stage, “one of the finest acts in the country” and just the zingy tonic you’re looking for after the last two years. He is according to Leith Comedy Festival about to go totally stellar, so catch him on the cusp and impress all your pals. As seen on Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week.

Your host is reigning Scottish Comedy Award winner, Jojo Sutherland. She’s currently on tour with Jonathan Pie, in between touring internationally and entertaining troops stationed overseas with her outrageously funny stories. Did she just say that? Yes she did.

JoJo Sutherland

Jojo said: “Genuinely can’t wait to perform as part of Leith Comedy Festival, it’s such a unique part of the city with laughter and humour in its veins!”

We are also delighted to announce that we are continuing our partnership with Fife College, who will be setting up and operating all technical elements for our evening of comedy.

Tickets on sale at noon, Friday 01st April from noon

www.ticketweb.uk

www.leithcomedyfest.com

Age 16+ due to venue licensing and swearing.

