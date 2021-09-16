Leith Comedy Festival takes over The Biscuit Factory to bring some of the finest comedians in Scotland on to an indoor stage next month.

Rosalind Romer, Director of Leith Comedy Festival, said: “I can’t express how much I have missed live comedy, and how amazing it feels to be booking gigs again. This is the first time Leith Comedy Festival has been in a position to do a live indoor comedy show and we can’t wait to share some laughs with you!

“First up, we have Amy Matthews, a bright new comedian who’s going places. She is award-winning and explores the absurdity of modern life with zest.

Amy Matthews

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd

“For the main act, we are thrilled to present Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, a firm favourite and rising star on the Scottish comedy circuit and beyond. Bursting with energy and good vibes, catch him now before he becomes a household name.”

The host for the evening on 14 October 2021 is Billy Kirkwood who is a three time Scottish Comedy Award winner.

Fiona Hamilton, Managing Director at The Biscuit Factory said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Leith Comedy Festival to our lovely venue in the heart of Leith. The past 18 months has highlighted the need for community spirit and collaboration more than ever.

“And we are all more than ready for a good laugh together. We cannot wait to continue working together with the fantastic people at Leith Comedy Festival.”

The festival will work with Fife College who will set up and operate the technical elements for the evening of comedy.

Matt Easson, Lighting and Sound Lecturer at Fife College said: “At Fife College we take a pride in our students being able to work in their chosen career. It is very exciting to establish a link between Leith Comedy Festival and Fife College. This will allow the students to gain valuable experience in the world of performance and live events within interesting venues that they would possibly have not otherwise gained. This then brings the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals to develop their skills and knowledge.”

Age 16+ due to venue licensing and swearing.

Tickets on sale at noon, Friday 17th September from

www.citizentickets.co.uk

www.leithcomedyfest.com

