The garden centre, Dobbie’s is encouraging blossoming in green spaces and indoor areas with its Helping Your Community Grow initiative.

Local groups can now apply for help to make their community space flourish – and do some sustainably. The application form is on Dobbie’s website for groups to explain why their community space needs some attention and what they will do with Dobbie’s support.

Successful groups will be given advice, products and time to help transform their outdoor spaces using Dobbies’ sustainable products where possible. This could include peat-free compost, recycled and recyclable pots, UK-sourced plants and safer pest control products. The team at the little dobbies store in Stockbridge are looking to transform an indoor space with air purifying houseplants that will breathe life into a community space.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies said: “Community is at the forefront of what we do at Dobbies and we’re proud to be relaunching our Helping Your Community Grow initiative in our Edinburgh stores this spring. We had a brilliant variety of applications last year and it was great to see local community spaces, school vegetable patches and memorial gardens benefit from our support.

“We are particularly keen to hear from projects in Edinburgh who have a sustainable focus to their work and our teams will share their knowledge of sustainable products and practices, to ensure a truly eco-friendly approach.”

In addition to the regional winners, one national winner will receive further support.

Claire Blowers from Noadswood PSA, the national winner from 2021 said: “We really benefitted from entering Helping Your Community Grow in 2021. We had invaluable support and advice from the team, along with products that enabled us to transform our space. I would highly recommend community projects submitting entries for this year’s initiative.”

Getting involved couldn’t be easier. Eligible projects must be located within 20 miles of Dobbies’ Edinburgh store or 5 miles of the little dobbies’ Stockbridge store.

Applications are now open until 25 March 2022. For more information on how to take part, visitwww.dobbies.com/helping-your-community-grow.

