Cadenza, the Edinburgh based choir, is holding a centenary concert to mark 100 years since St Andrew’s Children’s Society, an adoption and fostering agency with its head office in Edinburgh, started helping vulnerable children living in Scotland to find safe and loving homes.



The fundraising concert will take place at Broughton St Mary’s Parish Church on 7 May and all ticket proceeds will go towards helping St Andrew’s to continue to offer its families the adoption and fostering support they need, whenever they need it.

The Cadenza choir has had its music aired on BBC Radio 3 and has performed to critical acclaim throughout Scotland and beyond. Its repertoire includes folk, jazz and popular songs as well as Renaissance church music, major choral works and contemporary classics. Its Edinburgh Fringe performances are frequently sold out.

Jenny Sumerling, Cadenza’s Director of Music said: “Cadenza are delighted to be opening our 2022 season with a concert to celebrate the 100th anniversary of St Andrew’s Children’s Society. We will be performing a wide range of choral works to suit all tastes, from baroque to tango, and a few surprises on the way. We are looking forward to singing for such a worthwhile cause and hope you can join us.”

Stephen Small, CEO of St Andrew’s Children’s Society said: “Our fabulous Fundraisers for many years, Dan and Karen Docwra are members of Cadenza, so our relationship with this outstanding choir goes back a long way. We are so grateful to them for their ongoing support to our work and every penny that is raised will help to fund the work we do with our adopters, foster carers and their children.”

Tickets are available to buy now on Eventbrite using this link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spring-concert-in-aid-of-st-andrews-childrens-society-tickets-300554856667 or on St Andrew’s Children’s Society’s website https://sacsadopt.scot/events/cadenza-centenary-concert/ or by contacting St Andrew’s Children’s Society on 0131 454 3370 or emailing info@standrews-children.org.uk

