Despite an apparent resolution late last year, the problem of vehicular access to new homes built by Ambassador Homes at Ferrymuir Gait continues.

We explained previously that the road from the Shell Garage was previously used as an access for the motel built there in the 1960s when the Forth Road Bridge was first opened. Now Transport Scotland say that the road may not be used by the public and that they require it for logistical reasons. Transport Scotland has its operational headquarters in a modern building looking out to the Forth Road Bridge and store the gritters there.

Ferrymuir Gait. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Transport Scotland HQ at Ferrymuir Gait. Photo: © 2022 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

As this access has been refused, all of the 124 new home owners will have to use the low traffic neighbourhood on the Varney Estate to gain access to Kirkliston Road. During the construction heavy vehicles were allowed to use Ferrymuir Gait for access.

Ambassador Homes has offered to upgrade the road to adoptable standards, meaning it would then become the responsibility of The City of Edinburgh Council and not Transport Scotland, but the government quango has refused.

Ferrymuir Gait. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

There now appears to be a risk of court action if Transport Scotland does not move from its current position.

Today local residents met with Lothian MSP, Foysol Choudhury who has taken the matter up with Transport Scotland, and who lodged a parliamentary question about the issue.

Mr Choudhury said: “There is considerable anger among residents from both developments. They are strongly in favour of Ferrymuir Gait being used to access the new development.

“Despite my attempts at mediation, this issue has remained irreconcilable for many months, and looks like it will inevitably end in legal action.

“For the sake of the use of one road, Transport Scotland appear to be willing to drag this through the courts at what will inevitably be great expense to the taxpayer.

“I do not believe that the Scottish public will see legal action to prevent residents’ access to new homes as a good or explicable use of public funds.

“It seems to me that it is clearly in the public interest – from the point of view of the residents and the Scottish taxpayer – that this matter be settled reasonably between the two parties.”

Like this: Like Loading...