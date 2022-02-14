Unite the union has warned The Scottish Government not to destroy the NHS or care services provided by local authorities when developing a National Care Service.

The union believes that an independent evaluation of the government’s consultation on developing a service in the next four years concludes that the consultation was rushed with vague and included unclear questions. But the union is clear that everyone from service users to the workers themselves believe that the level of care currently provided is insufficient. Unite demands proper funding to address this.

Pat Rafferty, Secretary for Unite Scotland, said: ‘This consultation has identified that there is need for improvement, but that can only come if there is proper investment in the service. NHS and Local Authorities have suffered severe underfunding for the past 10 years and, as a result, services have obviously been negatively impacted.”

“The new National Care Service has got to be democratically accountable and delivered locally, for the benefits of communities and service users.”

“Our NHS and Local Authorities are currently the backbone of care in Scotland and this should be built upon, not diluted. This cannot be a vehicle for the further expansion of privatisation, with private companies who are profit driven at the expense of care, gaining more profitable contracts which ultimately leave a greater burden on Public Services.”

Unite’s call is that the National Care Service should be:

• A properly funded and publicly owned National Care Service which involves participation from the trade unions and local government.

• A minimum of £15 an hour for all social care workers.

• A minimum floor of terms and conditions for all social care workers, which includes two 30 mins paid rest breaks, access to enhanced sick pay, and consistent provision of pensions.

• The establishment of collective bargaining in all areas of social care services, including the Third sector and private sector.

• The Scottish Social Services Council registration fee to be fully funded by the Scottish Government.

