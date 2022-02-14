The Edinburgh office of JTC – a global professional services company – have raised almost £5,000 for the local charity With Kids.

The local team took part in a variety of fundraisers. Director Kirsty Cowie was challenged to escape from her office by raising enough money armed only with a mobile phone. Manager Iain Weston completed a running challenge and the whole office took part in a raffle.

The charity works to improve the mental health and emotional well being of children from traumatic or chaotic backgrounds through play therapy. There are also therapy sessions for parents, carers and professionals who work with children.

The money raising project was part of JTC’s group-wide “Maximising Potential” initiative with more than 1,000 employees in 20 offices taking part in the fundraisers for educational charities at the end of last year. In total more than £86,000 was raised with a combination of donations from JTC and the employee fundraisers.

Kirsty Cowie, Director, JTC in Edinburgh, said: “I’m so pleased with how our team in Edinburgh came together in true JTC spirit to raise a significant sum for such an important local children’s charity. In a relatively short space of time, and with a bit of creative thinking, we were able to raise an impressive amount that will make a real difference to the fantastic team at With Kids and support the amazing work they do in supporting children and their families.”

At the Community Flat in the Calders JTC employees take part in a fundraising effort for With Kids. Left to right are Brenda Vengesa (Assistant Manager – Employer Solutions), Natasha Field (Senior Administrator – Employer Solutions), and Malena Micu (Administrator – Employer Solutions).

