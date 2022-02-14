The next student development will be built in Abbeyhill where construction is beginning on a 149- bed scheme comprising student studios and cluster flats.

Glencairn Properties has secured GRAHAM to manage the design and build of the multimillion pound development. Edinburgh-based Glencairn say they want to regenerate the area and provide desirable student flats to cope with increased demand.

The site is at the corner of Montrose Terrace and West Norton Place where the developer promises a “characterful building sympathetically designed” to reflect the original 19th century street.

The building project will help to create 12 jobs and a further 10 jobs for security and maintenance once it is complete.

Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director for GRAHAM’s Building division, said: “Glencairn Properties has a track record of delivering high-quality homes and we are very pleased to work with their team to deliver the Montrose Terrace scheme as they expand their purpose-built student accommodation portfolio.

“GRAHAM’s expertise across the student accommodation sector will bring a wealth of knowledge to the build. Edinburgh’s world-renowned universities and colleges drive a significant volume of investment within the city, and it is important that there is the correct level of accommodation to match student intake which Montrose Terrace will help to achieve.”

Daryl Teague, Managing Director at Glencairn Properties, said: “Edinburgh is a diverse city with a large student population. Our investment into this state-of-the-art accommodation, matches the quality of education available.

“We are thrilled to get underway to deliver prime student accommodation in the heart of the city, transforming a currently derelict site into a space that is cleverly designed for modern-day lifestyle habits. The community support from the outset, has been very encouraging and we are confident that it will help to boost the economy through tenancies and job creation.”

56three Architects and Will Rudd Davidson were appointed as the architect and consultant engineer on the scheme respectively.

