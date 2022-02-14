Something special is coming to Edinburgh for the first time later this month – combining dance fitness, fun and body positivity for all-round mental and physical wellbeing.

Founded by dancer-turned-entrepreneur Bonnie Lister Parsons, School of SOS’s inspiring live dance classes are taking over the nation. Valued at £2.5million, the global dance community supports and empowers womxn by bringing accessible, sass-fuelled dance routines both in person and digitally on-demand.

Kicking off this month, the School of SOS ‘On the Strut’ UK tour is filled with female empowerment and has body positivity at its core, arriving in Edinburgh on Saturday 26th February.

The tour is created by A-list choreographers who work with stars like Beyonce, Lizzo, Rihanna and JLo – but don’t fear, if dancing isn’t usually your jam, all experience levels are very welcome and catered for. The friendly instructors place heavy emphasis on just having fun, feeling good within your own skin and leaving the class feeling empowered!

Classes include dance routines set to either Doja Cat’s, ‘Woman’ or AMARNI’s ‘Beyoncé’ and attendees also have the chance to attend a 30 minute Body Positivity panel of local influencers who aim to raise awareness around confidence, being kind to our amazing bodies and looking after our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Edinburgh on Saturday 26th February at The Salle Studio, Pleasance Sports Complex & Gym, 46 Pleasance, EH8 9TJ. Bonnie Lister Parsons, professional dancer and founder of The School of SOS said: “SOS boomed in London, and every year Queens across the country would write to me, asking for SOS to come to their city. I got to werrrk, and now it’s happening! I am so excited to bring SOS to incredible women across the UK; to make your day, lift you up and create a judgement-free space where you can totally own who you are. I can not wait to see you on the dance floor, Queens!”Taking place inat Classes are open to all levels, with guests able to learn moves to either Doja Cat’s, ‘Woman’ or AMARNI’s ‘Beyoncé’ as well as attend a 30 minute Body Positivity panel of local influencers who aim to raise awareness around confidence, being kind to our amazing bodies and looking after our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing – as a community of women who empower women. The line up is as follows: 11:00-12:30 PM: Doja Cat – Woman (£7.00 per ticket )

12:45-1:45 PM: Body Positivity Queen Panel (Complimentary)

2:00-3.30 PM: AMARNI – Beyoncé (£7.00 per ticket) https://www.schoolofsos.com/sostour/

Like this: Like Loading...