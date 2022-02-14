Something special is coming to Edinburgh for the first time later this month – combining dance fitness, fun and body positivity for all-round mental and physical wellbeing.
Founded by dancer-turned-entrepreneur Bonnie Lister Parsons, School of SOS’s inspiring live dance classes are taking over the nation. Valued at £2.5million, the global dance community supports and empowers womxn by bringing accessible, sass-fuelled dance routines both in person and digitally on-demand.
Kicking off this month, the School of SOS ‘On the Strut’ UK tour is filled with female empowerment and has body positivity at its core, arriving in Edinburgh on Saturday 26th February.
The tour is created by A-list choreographers who work with stars like Beyonce, Lizzo, Rihanna and JLo – but don’t fear, if dancing isn’t usually your jam, all experience levels are very welcome and catered for. The friendly instructors place heavy emphasis on just having fun, feeling good within your own skin and leaving the class feeling empowered!
Classes include dance routines set to either Doja Cat’s, ‘Woman’ or AMARNI’s ‘Beyoncé’ and attendees also have the chance to attend a 30 minute Body Positivity panel of local influencers who aim to raise awareness around confidence, being kind to our amazing bodies and looking after our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.
The line up is as follows:
- 11:00-12:30 PM: Doja Cat – Woman (£7.00 per ticket )
- 12:45-1:45 PM: Body Positivity Queen Panel (Complimentary)
- 2:00-3.30 PM: AMARNI – Beyoncé (£7.00 per ticket)
https://www.schoolofsos.com/sostour/