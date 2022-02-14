Wonderland on Lothian Road is celebrating a half century of being in the model-making business.

Founded in 1972 by clothing retailer, Peter Barton, the specialist model shop has filled the gap in Edinburgh for many youngsters and not so young model enthusiasts over the years. Now it is one of the biggest online model retailers in the UK with a bigger than ever range of models available. With Hornby and Airfix among the brands to choose from, there are also newer names on the shelves to tempt buyers.

The shop began in Rose Street and then moved to larger premises on Lothian Road where the business still operates under the control of Iain Reid, who is Peter Barton’s stepson. Although Reid had no previous experience of retail he has taken the business from its early success to a massive online presence at wonderlandmodels.com shipping models all over the UK and beyond.

The business has toughed it out during High Street ups and downs and Iain said that he is particularly grateful to the customers. He said: “We are very grateful for the continuous customer support that has lasted over many generations – with parents, sons, daughters, grandparents and grandchildren all shopping with us through the years. For us, this momentous year is all about giving back to our customers.”

One customer in particular used to spend hours in the store getting some inspiration for his own work. Renowned Edinburgh artist and sculptor, Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, was a regular visitor.

During the pandemic many had more time for hobbies such as model-making, and as a result the store did not have to furlough any employees as they grew their online marketplace. Iain said: “It really forced our customers into embracing internet shopping, which we were thankfully able to cater for. We also found that with more time to spend at home, there’s been a big resurgence amongst adults in nostalgic hobbies like model making, model railways and construction toys. At the same time, we’ve seen growth in collectible toys from brands like Papo and Schleich, offering collectability and great play value – ideal for keeping cooped-up kids away from the computer and TV screens.”

The team behind the shop is also important to the success of the business and Iain praised them for their passion and enthusiasm. He said: “With over 110 years of experience between them, my eleven-man team is an incredible source of knowledge and advice which our customers appreciate and rely on. With their commitment to providing the best possible customer care, they provide a level of service in store and online that other retailers just can’t match in my opinion.”

To mark half a century in business, Wonderland is working with local ecommerce agency Digital Six, to develop a new and improved online store. Speaking of the year ahead, Iain said: “Our new site, launching in the Spring, will be faster and more user-friendly with a host of new features that will deliver an even better experience for our customers. And throughout the year we’ll be running plenty of competitions and giveaways with exciting prizes to be won – so keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram channels for more information.”

