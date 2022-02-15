Spokes are to hold a public meeting, on Monday 21 February from 7.30-9.30pm entitled Traffic Reduction Commitments, Scotland and Edinburgh.

The cycle campaign group say that The Scottish Government has made a “commitment” to reducing car-kilometres by 20% over the 2019 pre-Covid figures, by year 2030 – primarily as a response to the climate crisis, although with many additional side-benefits for public health and community.

Spokes say: “A “route map” of actions to achieve the 20% was published in January 2022, and is now out for public consultation. Already a whole year, a 1/10th of the time to 2030, has passed since the commitment was made, with little attempt so far to engage the public. Moreover, 2021 was a year in which car use fell significantly, due to Covid, presenting an opportunity to lock in the benefits. Instead it has been allowed to re-assert itself, and indeed there is some evidence of car travel moving into new areas as former car commuters who now work from home use their car in the day for local trips such as shopping or school.”

The City of Edinburgh Council has followed this up with a 30% ambition – which is a “target” rather than a commitment.

The Council aims to meet this through actions in the City Mobility Plan (CMP), with updates being reported every two years. The CMP is part of a wider policy package including the draft City Plan, 2030 Climate Strategy and the 20-minute neighbourhood strategy. Spokes think that a more specific route map to reach the target would be welcome and might elicit suggestions and constructive criticism.

Spokes will hold an online public meeting bringing together Scottish Government Minister Patrick Harvie MSP, who is responsible for active travel policies and Cllr Lesley Macinnes, the City’s Transport Convener, to explain, debate and be challenged on the route to achieving these very tough ambitions.

Transport Convener Lesley Macinnes with Active Travel Minister, Patrick Harview break ground at City Centre West to East Link in Roseburn with Karen McGregor Portfolio Director for Sustrans and pupils from Roseburn Primary School L-R Maheer Zahir (10), Isla Kinnear (10) Molly Jamieson (11) and Sadie Walsh (11) PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

Dr Caroline Brown, a member of Spokes and of the Transform Scotland policy forum, will critique the government and council approaches.

This will be followed by an hour of debate between the panel members, prompted by questions from members of the public.

The QA/debate will be chaired by Dr Sam Gardner, head of the Edinburgh Climate Commission.

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8367858952972625168

Like this: Like Loading...