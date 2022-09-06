Spokes are holding their first in person meeting since the end of the pandemic.

The Transport Convener Cllr Scott Arthur will speak at this and answer questions from the floor. It is hoped he will speak about the transport policies of the new administration, and of course in particular, active travel.

Cllr Arthur has set out that he seeks to implement the policies outlined in the Labour manifesto published in March ahead of the Local Government election.

But the other parties will also have to work alongside the minority administration.

Cllr Arthur’s top personal motivations include the NetZero2030 policy, a reduction in car miles by 30% by 2030, cleaning the whole city and the wellbeing of council staff.

After a presentation by the Transport Convener, there will be a Q&A chaired by Kirsty Lewin of Spokes Porty.

Augustine United Church 41 George IV Bridge EH1 1EL 23 September at 7.30. Coffee will be served from 6.45 and the meeting will be live streamed and recorded if possible.

A photo from Kidical Mass held in Edinburgh earlier in the summer. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

