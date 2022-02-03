The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) will mark John Williams’ 90th birthday next weekend, performing music from some of his most memorable scores. Conductor Anthony Weeden will bring Williams’ much loved film music to life, including favourites from Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws and Jurassic Park, alongside presenter Tommy Pearson.

Scotland’s National Orchestra has developed a strong reputation performing Williams’ music over recent years, with critics and fans alike enjoying the characterful programmes. In 2018, the RSNO was even granted the huge honour of being first orchestra outside of the United States to perform music from Star Wars: The Last Jedi live. The composer himself even wrote to the RSNO musicians to thank them for playing his music.

In a career that has spanned over five decades, no composer has conquered the film industry as comprehensively as Williams, with over 50 Oscar nominations to his name. The RSNO hopes to help audiences in Scotland get into the swing of the awards season as they celebrate the Academy’s most-nominated living person’s 90th birthday in style, with this full-scale symphonic tribute.

Tickets for the Edinburgh concert are on sale now here

John Williams Birthday Celebration

Edinburgh Friday 11 February 2022 at 7.30pm

RSNO Photo Sally Jubb

Like this: Like Loading...