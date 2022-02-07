Despite a much improved performance against Norway earlier today, the Team GB mixed doubles curlers, world champions, Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, will not bring either silver or gold medals back to Edinburgh.

Tomorrow at 6.05am the pair will play Sweden for the bronze position at the Beijing Olympic Games.

Their semi-final match today was better than the resounding defeat against Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Kaslien on Sunday. At one point they were 3-1 ahead, but the Norwegians scored three in the sixth end. The match ended with Kaslien playing the final shot or “hammer” only having to draw one shot in the centre to win 6-5.

It was a disappointment for the Scots, and also for the members of Curl Edinburgh who gathered on Monday around two TV screens to watch their semi-final match.

We met Amy Seftor a 12 year-old who is already winning matches with her rink, and also Michael Goodfellow who won a silver medal at Sochi in 2014, all part of the curling family who were cheering on the Mouat Dodds duo on Monday – and who will most likely be up at the crack of dawn on Tuesday to watch their bronze medal match.

Read our earlier article about Curl Edinburgh here.

