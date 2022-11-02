The Scottish men’s Olympic curling team led by Edinburgh’s Bruce Mouat has started off the winter competition series in Canada by unveiling its new official kit and sponsorship deal with Scotland’s only Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur brand, Magnum.
The team of four men from Edinburgh, Stranraer and Dumfries, took home the silver medal at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
With support from Magnum Cream Liqueur, Team Mouat now want to rise to the top of the curling world in Canada this winter and spring 2023 by competing in Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge, Grand Prairie (October); Grand Slam of Curling Masters, Oakville (6-11 December); Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open, Camrose (10-15 January); and Grand Slam of Curling Player Championships, Toronto (11-16Ap ril).
Team Mouat will be proudly wearing their new navy, white and gold shirts during every official match in Canada, featuring Magnum’s distinctive red and green logo, and unique flask container design.
Depending on selection, it is hoped that the team will go on to compete in the World Curling Championships in Canada (1-9 April), where curling is even more popular than in Scotland. There are more than 1,000 curling clubs with around 15,000 members across Canada, compared to over 500 clubs with around 10,000 members in Scotland.
Since launching the Scottish Liqueur in Canada in 2018, Magnum has quickly established itself in Ontario and Quebec, with the first orders on their way to British Columbia and Alberta. Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh, is now available in over 350 outlets across Canada.
Ontario is one of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets and has a significant Scots influence, with around 18 per cent of people living there claiming Scots heritage.
Magnum’s provenance and credentials allowed the brand to gain market momentum and secure its position as the only scotch malt whisky cream liqueur available in Canada in under a year, making it the ideal brand partner for the Scottish men’s Olympic curling team in Canada.
Bruce Mouat, said: “Being a Scottish curling team that spends half the winter competing in Canada, our new brand partnership with Magnum felt like the perfect fit.
“Magnum is an Edinburgh-based Scottish brand, but one of its biggest export markets is Canada. We as a team had been looking for a Scottish-Canadian link and we think we’ve found that with Magnum.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing our partnership flourish over the winter into spring next year.”
Magnum is a fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream. Its ingredients and contemporary design set it apart from traditional liqueurs. It is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.
Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manage the brand from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan.
Magnum Director, Lee Schofield, said: “We’re really proud to be the official premium brand sponsor of the Scottish men’s Olympic curling team, who are an amazing group of guys.
“We recognised that Scotland and Canada share a passion for curling, single malt Scotch whisky and cream liqueurs, as well as Canadian-Scots heritage, so we jumped at the chance to bring these two great nations closer together by supporting our national men’s team in Canada.
“The people of Ontario have already taken Magnum to their hearts and allowed us to engage with one of the world’s largest and fastest growing cream liqueur markets. Magnum has now taken the crown as the only scotch malt whisky cream liqueur available in the Canadian province, making it an instantly recognisable premium brand on Team Mouat’s new shirts.
“We wish Team Mouat every success in Canada this winter and are confident they’ll do Scotland proud.”
