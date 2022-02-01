Hibs fans have always demanded entertaining and attacking football played on the ground, and that is why Shaun Maloney was appointed as new manager last month.

The former Scotland international left his role as Belgium assistant manager having joined Roberto Martinez’s backroom team in 2018 and will be assisted by ex-Hibs captain and former Wigan team-mate, Gary Caldwell.

cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Aberdeen 22/12/2021. Hibernian play host to Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. Pic shows: A 64th minute goal by Hibs centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the home side all 3 points. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs’ CEO Ben Kensell said: “We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club. Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club. He believes in attacking, possession-based football, and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martínez at Belgium.”

The fans have already witnessed the new style of play with victories over Aberdeen and Dundee United and although the team lost to Celtic in Glasgow, the players continued to adopt Maloney’s philosophy.

The 38-year-old said: “It will take a bit of time for the players to understand how I want them to play, but the coaching process starts this morning and we will build from there.

“The connection between us and the supporters is key at the start. We have to try and look to excite and inspire the fans.

“I want to try and implement a style which I believe is the best way to win, it is not just for style’s sake – I really believe it is the best way to win and excite the fans at the same time.

“We have to inspire the players to play a certain way and hopefully build a connection between myself, the players and the fans.

“I always felt there was a different way of playing when I was a player myself. In my late twenties, when we played against top teams and other nations I began to get exposed to different styles of play.

“Roberto Martinez was a big influence on me at that stage in my career and more recently in the last few years with Belgium. That influence has given me a deep desire to create a different style in Scotland.

“Hopefully the way we play will show that even more but we have to compete, we have to fight in every game, every training session and every moment if we want to achieve.”

Like this: Like Loading...