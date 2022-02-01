The most prestigious event in Edinburgh’s business calendar is back onstage in February – and one of the city’s most renowned global institutions will be sharing the spotlight.

With a theme of “Celebrating Edinburgh”, the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards will be showcasing and recognising all that is great about Edinburgh, its businesses, leaders and communities. This will include a focus on the power – economic, cultural and social – of the city’s world-famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Recent research has indicated that the Edinburgh Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world, generates around £1 billion of economic benefit to Scotland. In addition, it supports thousands of jobs directly and through its supply chain, and it contributes to Edinburgh’s global reputation as a world-leading centre for culture and the arts.

By shining a spotlight on this work during the Annual Business Awards, the Edinburgh Chamber will champion the vital contribution of the arts to business life in our city, as well as the societal impact through its outreach work.

Liz McAreavey, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Chamber, said: “We have chosen this theme to illustrate just how much we have to be proud of.

“As we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic and the challenges posed by Brexit, we need to ensure Edinburgh remains an internationally successful city. Our festivals play an essential role in keeping our Capital city on the global stage, recognised as an attractive destination for talent, investment and visitors. They also have a pivotal role in providing a rich and accessible culture for our citizens to enjoy and be immensely proud of.

“At our 2022 Business Awards, we will once again bring together our business community to celebrate all that is great about Edinburgh but also recognise the inter-connectedness across key sectors of the city. Our economy relies on this collaboration between business, culture and of course our universities.

“After a difficult few years it’s time to come together to support the continuation of our beloved festivals and by doing so demonstrate the power of a strong and connected eco-system and our collective contributions to the city’s recovery and future success.”

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce on this event. The Fringe is such an important part of Edinburgh’s ecosystem: an unparalleled celebration of creativity and a cultural beacon which contributes immensely to the economy.

“The last two years have been absolutely devastating for the Fringe, and we know that so many local businesses have suffered as a result of the Fringe not going ahead as it usually would. The Fringe Society is now in the process of rebuilding, and we have an ambitious fundraising goal to aid the wider festival’s recovery. We’re grateful to the Chamber for their support in this, and as we go into our 75th anniversary year, we’re looking forward to a Fringe renaissance with Edinburgh at its heart.”

The Awards will be held at the EICC on 24 February 2022

https://www.edinburghchamber.co.uk/ecc-business-awards/

