The Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) represents Scotland’s young people. Democratically elected members listen to and recognise the issues that are most important to young people, ensuring that their voices are heard by decision-makers.

All young people aged between 14 and 25 years old can stand for election to the SYP.

Following on from last year’s successful SYP elections in Edinburgh, one seat remains unfilled in Northern and Leith. SYP rules state that the vacancy should be filled.

Where a seat is vacant, it can be filled through existing youth structures.

Young people are invited to become involved in pupil/student councils or other youth structures such as participation groups in youth work agencies if they are interested in becoming a Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament for Northern and Leith.

Interested young people must live, study (i.e. go to school or college) or work in the constituency.

More information on becoming an MSYP is available at https://syp.org.uk/get-involved/have-your-voice-heard/

Contact Andy Welsh (andrew.welsh@ea.edin.sch.uk) if you are interested by Friday 11 February. Full training and support is provided.

