Edinburgh Dance Academy (EDA) has won several accolades at a prestigious dance competition involving entrants from across th euK.

Following a number of heats held throughout 2021, 77 EDA performances featuring 88 of the school’s dancers, aged 6 – 17 years, were invited to compete in the Dance Inspirations semi-final in Blackpool last weekend. A total of 17 of the dances were then short-listed for Sunday’s Grand Final where, competing against acts from across the UK and Ireland, EDA’s Senior Competition Team performance ‘Runaway’ was named as the event’s overall champion.

The highly-regarded, Corstorphine-headquartered dance school – whose pupils include the 2019 winner of BBC’s The Greatest Dancer, Ellie Fergusson – was also named the highest ranked studio in the UK and Ireland. Meanwhile EDA’s Jenni Inglis won most inspirational choreographer award.

Along with its winning team, two further EDA entrants were placed in the Grand Final with Chloe Maurer taking eighth place in the Contemporary Solo competition while its senior girls and boys placed sixth for their contemporary dance ‘Ending.’

Julie Mitchell, Principal and Founder at EDA, said: “We’re delighted with the success of our dancers who were all outstanding throughout this highly competitive event in Blackpool over the weekend. We are immensely proud of all our winning performers as well as all our pupils who took part.

“We’re equally delighted to be named the leading dance studio in the UK and Ireland and especially pleased that Jenni Inglis has been recognised for her excellent talents as a leading choreographer.”

