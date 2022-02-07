Edinburgh Napier Knights host University of Glasgow

The annual American Football Varsity match returns to Meggetland Stadium on Sunday as the Edinburgh Napier Knights host Glasgow Tigers.

The Super Bowl Sunday event is now in its tenth year and is one of the high points of the student sporting calendar, with the game a shop window for domestic American Football. A great family day out, the fixture has seen some memorable matchups and this year’s promises to be the best yet.

Both teams enter the game undefeated, meaning it’s winner takes all for the division title, playoffs, promotion and the prestigious MacKenzies Challenge Trophy.

The Glasgow team features a grind it out, run heavy, offense whilst the Knights have eschewed their traditional running game and taken to the air this year, smashing the previous club scoring record.

There is game day entertainment of a DJ, music, and the Edinburgh Napier Cheer Squad with hot food, barbeque and a licensed bar at the Canalside.

Varsity tickets include entry to the Knights Super Bowl party at the Canalside bar with late 3am licence.

Gates open from 1.30pm, with kick off at 3pm, and the Super Bowl party from 8pm.

Tickets are £5 adults, £3 students and free entry for under 16s, and can be purchased in advance online or on campus, or on the gate.

Sunday 13 February at Meggetland.

