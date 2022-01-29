On Tuesday 1 February The Edinburgh Reporter is popping up at St James Quarter for the day.

You will find us in Sook, (the ground floor unit next to Superdrug and underneath Pandora) from around 9am to 8pm.

We will have the newest print edition to hand out free to anyone who would like one, and for those who would like to sign up to have a copy delivered each month there will be a free competition draw on the day.

Sook Edinburgh

From those who subscribe on 1 February 2022 a winner will be chosen at random, and our advertisers Ardgowan Distillery will send the prize direct to the winner – a bottle of Clydebuilt Shipwright worth £49.99. All you need to do is subscribe here on 1 February.

Do come and see us if you are passing. Tell us your stories and meet some of the team. You will be warmly welcomed.

Sook is a new way of livening up the High Street, allowing brands such as us to pop up using the latest digital technology to display branding in the windows and on the walls.

Clydebuilt Shipwright is a limited-edition blend of single malts from Speyside and Highland distilleries wholly matured in first fill Oloroso sherry casks.

These malts have been selected and blended with great skill by the company’s master whisky maker Max McFarlane. A silver medal winner at the Scottish Whisky Awards 2021, Shipwright is an award-winning dram that perfectly represents the quality of the Clydebuilt series.

“A sumptuous dram. On the nose it brings scents of marzipan, leather, Ceylon tea, dried spices, tobacco and sandalwood. This journey continues on the palate, as bright complexities of orange peel and rich dark notes of black cherries and treacle come to the fore. The finish has spicy notes and hints of old leather.“

