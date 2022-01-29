Portobello Central SCIO manages Portobello Town Hall which has been given the facelift it needs by The City of Edinburgh Council, and today it announces that a new illustrated book is being published.

Porty Food Map tells the story of many food retailers, cafés, bars and restaurants in Portobello – with a recipe from each one.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Bringing the Town Hall back into action for the community will take a wide range of support. We’re gaining momentum with volunteers but funds are also important. Buying Porty Food Map is one way of supporting the fundraising campaign and also having a beautiful and useful book at the same time.”

Little Green Van by Barbara Hilliam

Jo Turbitt, a Portobello local and founder of the Instagram account The Lighthouse Keeper’s Lunch, came up with the initial idea for the food map. The book reveals why people are in business, where they are and what they do. There are stories of more than 15 traders, food shops and restaurants with a presence on or near Portobello High Street. Jo Turbitt was a MasterChef contestant and the whole Portobello Central team has been involved in producing the book which includes photographs by Jon Davey and illustrations by Barbara Hilliam.

The book is now available for pre-order for just £12 from the charity’s new on-line shop . It will be available for collection in mid-March; and they will let purchasers know by email when it is available.

Harry’s Treats

