Mathieu Roy claimed the game winner as Glasgow Clan edged Manchester Storm in the Elite League to claim their third win in a row for the first time this term.

The 4-3 success was secured after ice cool netminder Shane Starrett produced a series of quality stops as the English side powered forward in the final stages.

Storm were 4-1 behind early in the third period but two unanswered goals put the home side under real pressure.

Dundee Stars burned Coventry Blaze 3-0 on Tayside thanks to goals from Seb Bengtsson, Dillon Lawrence and Alexandre Ranger.

Bottom club Fife Flyers skidded to their eighth straight defeat in all competitions when they went down 4-1 at Kirkcaldy to Guildford Flames.

