The report below is produced by The City of Edinburgh Council’s EdinTravel team and will show you what to look out for on the roads in the capital in the next week.

Traffic in Edinburgh City Centre has been very congested all week. As well as the closure to northbound traffic on North Bridge there are major changes at Picardy Place to allow work on the Trams to Newhaven project to continue. These will last for around four months.

Roadworks at Picardy Place are really tram works. No vehicles can go from Picardy Place to Broughton Street. Other roads were backed up earlier on Monday afternoon. Some buses diverted pic.twitter.com/kojh09OI65 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) January 17, 2022

Phase 2: from 17 January 2022:

Extension of Trams to Newhaven site across the Broughton Street / Picardy Place junction. Please note the exit from Broughton Street to Picardy Place remains open. Access from Picardy Place to Broughton Street will not be allowed. This is scheduled to last 16 weeks (c. May 2022).

View the traffic management plan (PDF)

Diversion routes are in place for traffic traveling from London Road to Picardy Place.

Buses: View the Lothian Buses diversions

Cars: Via London Road, Leith Walk, Annandale Street, East London Street, Broughton Street or via Leith Street, Princes Street, St Andrew Square, York Place, Broughton Street

HGVs: via Leith Street, Princes Street, St Andrew Square, York Place

Signage will be in place to advise no HGVs and buses are to go via East London Street.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

