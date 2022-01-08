REPAIRING GANTRY SIGNS ON THE M90

Overnight closure of M90 northbound Wednesday 12 January 2022

The northbound carriageway of the M90 approaching M90 Junction 1A Queensferry will be closed on the night of Wednesday 12 January, to allow defective sign panels to be repaired on overhead gantries.

The M90 northbound will be closed from M9 Junction 1A Kirkliston to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry, from 20:00 on 12 January until 05:00 on 13 January.

The A90 northbound will be restricted to a single lane running in the hard shoulder from Scotstoun underpass to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry.

The following diversion routes will be signposted for traffic wishing to join the M90 northbound:

Traffic on the M9 northbound will be directed to exit at Junction 3 Burghmuir and continue via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry.

will be directed to exit at Junction 3 Burghmuir and continue via the A803 and the A904 to Queensferry. Traffic on the M9 southbound will be directed to turn at M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, before joining the same diversion route as northbound M9 traffic.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland, said: “It is essential to close the northbound M90 on the night of 12 January to allow safe access for our operatives to repair sign panels on overhead gantries.

“We’ve scheduled the works at night to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to travel on the night of 12 January should plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience.”

All work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or postponed in the event of adverse conditions.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org

