Justin Hodgman slotted 42 seconds into sudden death overtime as Sheffield Steelers edged Glasgow Clan 3-2 in Yorkshire in the Premier Sports Elite League.

The league pace-setters had to come from 1-0 down after Rodney Southam opened the scoring for the Scots after four minutes.

Evan Mosey levelled after 25 minutes and Marc-Olivier Vallerand, the league’s top points scorer, netted No 2after 47 minutes.

But Guillaume Gauthier equalised with less than seven minutes left to take the game into the extra session.

Glasgow’s four-game winning run has come to an end but they travel home with a point, the second time this term that Clan have taken Sheffield to overtime and the second occasion then have lost 3-2.

And coach Malcolm Cameron’s (pictured) men now slide into fifth spot with 23 points from 23 games, edging Guildford Flames into sixth position. Guildford visit Glasgow on Saturday (19.00).

