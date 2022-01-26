For a fixture that once shared 12-goals, this was a disappointing affair with few chances at either end.

Shaun Maloney four changes from the side that were taken to extra time by Cove Rangers almost a week ago.

Rocky Bushiri returned along with Paul McGinn, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Kevin Nisbet replacing the injured Paul Hanlon, Melker Hallberg, Ewan Henderson and Christian Doidge. New signing Demitri Mitchell started on the bench.

Hibs had the first chance in the wet and windy conditions. Joe Newell plays Kevin Nisbet in with a simple ball over the top but a block from Solholm Johansen kept the shot out.

At the other end Connor Shields’ effort was parried by Matt Macey straight to Van Veen, but the Motherwell striker completely sliced his shot with the goal at his mercy and Macey collected the ball.

There was no other clear cut chances and the teams went in at the break level.

The second-half turned into a singing contest between both sets of fans with nothing to cheer on the pitch.

Liam Donnelly was booked for s scything tackle on Chris Mueller who was then replaced by Drey Wright.

Moments later Donnelly repeated the tackle on Wright and was shown a red card.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander was also shown a red card for protesting the decision.

Hibs could have won it at the end when Ewan Henderson plays fellow sub Christian Doidge in behind, but the Welshman mishit his effort and the game ended goalless.

Hibs remain in fifth, two points behind ‘Well.

They face Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday.

Motherwell: Kelly; O’Donnell, Solholm, Carroll, McGinley, Goss, Maguire, Donnelly, Shields, Roberts, Van Veen. Substitutes: Fox; Woolery, Shaw, Ojala, Slattery, Amaluzor, Cornelius, Tierney, Nirennold.

Hibs: Macey; McGinn, Bushiri, Stevenson, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Doig, Mueller, Nisbet Substitutes: Dabrowski; Wright, Doidge, Murphy, Allan, McGregor, Scott, Henderson, Mitchell.

Referee Andrew Dallas.

