Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course at Kenmore already has green vibes with six EON electric car charging points on the estate for general use.

Now it has strengthened its eco credentials by announcing that it is providing Cheeky Panda toilet roll, which is created sustainably from 100% bamboo, in all of the estate’s holiday homes.

General Manager of the estate, Pauline McLaren, revealed that, as well as helping the estate lower its carbon footprint, the company, now based in London, had a very strong connection to Kenmore.

“The founder of Cheeky Panda, Chris Forbes, who set up this company with his business partner, Julie Chen, lived in Kenmore for many years before he moved to London to set up in business,” said Pauline. “We’re a small community here, so many locals will remember him. He was very friendly with our estate owner, Robin Menzies. We’re all thrilled for him that he has done so well for himself with this company, and we are happy to support him and his workforce through our custom. Plus, we are always trying to be as eco friendly as possible in the business. Toilet roll is something that we certainly use a great deal of, so it was top of the list for sourcing a greener supplier. It’s good to know we are using something completely biodegradable. The products are fantastic, sitting well with our eco credentials, which also include becoming one of the first holiday estates in the area to have electric vehicle charging stations on-site.”

Other products in the Cheeky Panda range include baby & hand wipes, tissues, hand towels, and even drinking straws. As well as containing no plastic packaging, products such as the wipes, which were recently voted Product of the Year, are fully biodegradable.

Other plaudits for the company include becoming the first tissue company in the UK to be vegan registered by The Vegan Society, and being listed as a Certified B Corporation, an accreditation which means that they have met the highest standards of social and environmental impact.

It’s an impressive roll call for the business, which aims to float on the stock exchange, and continues to set the entrepreneurial world alight.

Chris from Cheeky Panda said: “I look back on my time in Kenmore with fond memories. Loch Tay, together with the forests and mountains gave me a deep connection with nature and this is certainly one of the reasons I am so passionate about an environmental brand. It’s very nostalgic to see it used in my old village and I still have a lot of love for Kenmore, Highland Perthshire, and Scotland.

“We also sell the toilet roll in the Courtyard Shop too,” said Pauline. “We’re currently looking at stocking some of The Cheeky Panda’s other products, such as the hand towels, in the near future. We want to do all we can to be as green as possible on the estate.”

On that note, Pauline also stated that: “Our electric charging points are very well used by locals and visitors alike. We were delighted to have these sited on the estate, and make sure that we tell our guests with electric vehicles that they can charge their cars here.”

Cheeky Panda products are now stocked globally, with the company supplying a range of corporate customers, alongside selling products online to consumers.

www.taymouth.co.uk

