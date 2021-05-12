Johnny Argo is celebrating returning “home” as Manager to a restaurant which holds many memories for him – The Courtyard Restaurant within the Mains of Taymouth Estate at Kenmore.

Back in the 1990’s, when he was a student, Johnny, who is originally from Killin, spent several summers working as a waiter at The Courtyard, then known as The Byre Bistro.

Johnny Argo

Following his graduation, Johnny went on to spend several years in Glasgow, meeting his wife Kirsteen, and fulfilling various management positions within the hospitality industry, including a stint as General Manager of The Bothy in Perth in 2007-2009.

Since then, he has held Area Manager Positions for various hospitality businesses, spending the last four year as Director of Operations at Signature Pubs, where he oversaw a varied estate of twenty one bars, pubs, and hotels, with a total of 700 staff.

When he heard that The Courtyard Restaurant was looking for a new Manager, he jumped at the chance to take it on, feeling that he, and Kirsteen who would be joining him in the business, could add value to the venue which he says is “in a fantastic location.”

Johnny said: “I have huge affection for The Courtyard and remember many happy times there. Apart from a few years working in Aberdeen and Glasgow, I’ve always lived in Highland Perthshire, and to enter the next stage of my career overseeing and developing this stunning rustic eatery in Kenmore is just what I was looking for, especially after the terrible year everyone in hospitality has had to endure. I think we are all ready to get back out there, enjoying good quality food and drink in beautiful locations and, most importantly, supporting local businesses where we can.

“The Courtyard Bar & Restaurant is very much part of the community here, as well as being well used by guests staying on the estate, and other visitors to the area.”







With a team of around fifteen, locally based, staff at The Courtyard Johnny is glad to be back at work. He said: “It’s been fantastic to welcome everyone back. We have a new menu with brunch right up to evening dinner being served. The emphasis is on “locally produced”, and we’re showcasing local beers, gins, meat, and many other excellent suppliers. We’re also very lucky to have good outside space at The Courtyard which will be well utilised in the coming months.

“Ultimately however, we can’t wait until The Courtyard is once again able to host events and celebrations, including weddings, alongside being a venue for live music. It’s always had a great vibe.”

Robin Menzies, Managing Director of Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course, said: “We are delighted to welcome Johnny back to The Courtyard. Not only does he share our passion for this area, but he returns with a huge amount of industry relevant experience and knowledge that will further grow and develop The Courtyard’s offering. We wish him well in the coming months, and can’t wait to see The Courtyard busy with happy customers once again.”

Contact the Courtyard Restaurant and Bar on 01887 830886 or email thecourtyardkenmore@gmail.com. Booking is recommended. Dogs are allowed in the bar. There is a children’s menu, with dietary requirements catered for.

https://www.taymouth.co.uk/restaurant/

