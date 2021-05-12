Mansfield Care’s Pine Villa home has hosted a ‘Spring Olympics’ event for its residents to offer them opporutnities for a bit of competition and physical activity.

Organised by the care staff, the week-long series of competitions at Mansfield Care’s Loanhead home featured rounds of pool, Jenga, and basketball, with a Sports Quiz to close the tournament.

Mansfield Care, Pine Villa, Loanhead residents participating in their activities afternoon including using the new sports table. Pictured Sandra Wood, Rena Flavell (Standing) and Charles Davis-Cole

It comes after the residents enjoyed a programme of competitions throughout the winter months which inspired the care staff to curate the Spring Olympics, creating opportunities for healthy competition and action.

Denise Williams, Care Home Manager Pine Villa, said: “The residents are all very competitive so we thought this would be a fun way to stay active and play some fun games.

“Seeing as the winter games week was such a success, we wanted to make this even better. We spent a few weeks organising and planning the activities that were requested by the residents, rearranging a few tournaments due to weather but still managing to fit in games everyone enjoyed.

“It was great fun. We tried to make it a little more competitive this time round by splitting residents into teams.

“We hosted three separate games so that after each event we scored up the points and announced the winner at our closing ceremony where our residents enjoyed a spot of afternoon tea.”

Mansfield Care, Pine Villa, Loanhead residents participating in their activities afternoon including using the new sports table. Pictured Sandra Wood, Rena Flavell and Charles Davis-Cole

As part of an ethos to provide the care we wish to receive in later life, Pine Villa, one of 11 care homes run by Mansfield Care, specialises in bespoke services to support its resident’s wellbeing.

Denise added: “We want residents to live in a stimulating environment and have activities and plans to look forward to. It’s been really challenging over lockdown with visitor restrictions, but the team has been extraordinary and really stepped up, coordinating more activities to meet our resident’s needs.

“These types of activities really help support our residents’ mental and physical health, so we feel it’s important to get creative and organise active games and events. Everyone enjoys them and looks forward to them, staff and residents alike.”

The resident-led activities are organised by the wellness coordinator to ensure resident interests and hobbies are catered to, creating a fun and fulfilling environment.

Mansfield Care specialise in small, friendly residential care homes in Edinburgh, Borders and west of Scotland; each designed to an exceptional standard with state-of-the-art facilities.

Mansfield Care, Pine Villa, Loanhead residents participating in their activities afternoon including using the new sports table. Pictured Sandra Wood and Charles Davis-Cole with Manager Denise Williams and activities co-ordinater Stephen Robinson

Like this: Like Loading...