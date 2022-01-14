Fife Flyers entertain a Nottingham Panthers side on Saturday (19.15) which has been boosted by the signing of winger Edwin Hedberg from a Swedish club.

The speedy, hard-working player has experienced in some of Europe’s top leagues including in Russia, Sweden and Finland and the 27-year-old from Medellin, Columbia, will be with the club for the rest of the season.

Hedberg sat out Friday’s 5-2 Panthers win at Glasgow Clan, a victory secured with four goals in the final session, and Nottingham beat Flyers 4-2 in the Lace City on Sunday in the Premier Sports Elite League.

Fife also lost 5-1 at high-flying Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday in the Challenge Cup, quarter-final, first-leg and the Kirkcaldy club have now lost their last four games in all competitions.

Todd Dutiaume’s men prop up the ten-strong table with 13 points from 21 games while Nottingham have moved into fourth spot with 22 points from 21 fixtures, including ten wins in regulation time against Fife’s total of six wins.

It’s the fourth time the teams have met this term and Panthers have won the last two and they have also won on their last two visits to The Fife Ice Arena.

Coach Dutiaume (pictured) will look for the same effort and commitment and their willingness to block shots like they did at Sheffield.

He was disappointed that frustration crept into Fife’s game near the final whistle when his men lost their composure and he said the players made individual errors which proved costly.

Dutiaume added: “We will come back and we have games to look forward to at the weekend.”

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars go into tonight’s (SAT, 19.00) home Elite League clash with Glasgow Clan on a high and with the praise of their coach ringing in their ears.



The Tayside team emerged from COVID-19 protocol to edge Manchester Storm 4-1 at The Dundee Ice Arena on Thursday to snap a two-game losing run.

Two of Dundee’s goals came in the final 20 seconds and coach Omar Pacha said: “It was a huge win for the guys.

“The last three or four weeks have been difficult for the players and everybody in the club because of the COVID situation and the restrictions.

“We needed a win to feel good and for the atmosphere around the dressing (room).”

Pacha added: “They came in (to the Manchester game) with a good mind set after the protocol which was tough on the guys both physically and mentally.

“Overall, I don’t think we were at our best and there is improvement to be made especially in our execution and passing and our power play but in different areas our gritty game was put on display at the end with big blocks and big kills.”

