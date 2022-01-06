Top names that operate in the country’s hair and beauty sector are up for an award in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Owner of H.I.M. Hair & Image for Men on Lyndeoch Place, Wendy Brown, is a finalist in both the Barbers of the Year and Men’s Stylist of the Year categories. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony which has now been postponed to February.

Wendy said: ‘What a challenging year it has been for everyone. Against this backdrop I am thrilled to have been shortlisted in two categories of these prestigious awards. It would be true to say that it is the loyal and constant support of my clients that has got me through. I am so grateful to them all. I am keeping my fingers crossed for a successful evening at the awards ceremony!’

The glitzy awards seek to acknowledge and honour the tireless individuals, teams and salons, whose sole aim is to provide their customers with impeccable services, innovative treatments and bespoke advice, creating the looks of their dreams.

A spokesperson for The Official Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 said: “The finalists of the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 represent the industry’s gold standards who work hard to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.

“The awards will showcase the best experts that Scotland has to offer, whose excellence and commitment have listed them among the top contenders of this year’s Awards.

“The competition is really tough, but the hard work and talent will be rewarded. We would like to congratulate all finalists and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests in what would undoubtedly be, an enjoyable event.”

http://www.scottishhairandbeautyawards.com

Like this: Like Loading...