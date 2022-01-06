The Fusion Group of Companies, which owns and operates a number of leading hospitality businesses across Scotland, is celebrating as one of the very first properties it added to its portfolio, Logierait Pine Lodges near Pitlochry, has reached Number 1 on TripAdvisor.

The holiday development, which consists of fifteen traditional pine lodges, enjoys an idyllic situation in the small village of Logierait, just a short distance from Pitlochry, with the River Tay flowing by. It has reached Number 1 in the “Speciality Lodging in Pitlochry” category, which has 23 other local holiday lodge developments in its listings.

Part of the Fusion portfolio since March 2011, Logierait Lodges is cared for on a daily basis by live in management couple, Hayley and Jordan.

Subject to steady investment by Fusion over the years which has enabled Logierait Lodges to reach and maintain a three star rating, the development has a pleasing mix of one, two and three bedroom lodges which sleep from two to seven people. Several of the properties are dog friendly. Features include Open Plan Kitchens, Dining & Living Rooms with built in appliances such as Electric Ovens, Hobs, Microwaves, Dishwashers & Fridge Freezers. The family bathrooms are complete with their own showers, whilst bed linen & egyptian cotton towels are provided in all properties for residents use. Other attractions of these lodges are the 32 inch Freeview TVs in each lodge, alongside the private covered balconies with outdoor seating which mean guests can enjoy looking at the picturesque scenery as they dine or relax.

“We are very fortunate here at Logierait Lodges to enjoy such a lovely spot by the River Tay, in what is the very charming little hamlet of Logierait. It’s close to ever popular Pitlochry, but is less bustling and busy, so is perfect if you want to enjoy peace and quiet too,” said Fusion Group Managing Director Alex McKie. “It’s certainly the ideal location for our family friendly lodges which have increased in popularity year on year, along with achieving even better Tripadvisor reviews year on year, which has led to this current number one rating.”

“We’re absolutely delighted about it, and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Hayley and Jordan, our live in couple, for all their hard work making sure our customers are happy, together with our equally important off site team, our sister business, Accommodation Services, who handle the extremely efficient reservations process. It all comes together for the customer, whose expectations are exceeded, which is what we are all about at Fusion.”

“Accommodation Services do such a god job running Reservations Departments that we contract them out to other busy hospitality businesses, plus those looking to improve efficiency,” continued Alex McKie. “They market and promote the businesses too, whether they are hotels, B&B’s, self catering parks, or serviced apartments. It’s this which has also made Logierait Lodges grow and develop as a brand.”

Mr McKie, who also has Old Churches House, Dunblane, in his portfolio, plus the soon to open Isle of Skye Guest House on Syke, believes that the popularity of the staycation will be with us for some time, with Logierait lodges well placed to continue to prosper.

“Coming to a development such as Logierait Lodges, perhaps over a Bank Holiday, or at Easter, is the ideal extra holiday for a family or, extended family with the grandparents coming too. Our larger lodges are ideal for an extended family group. We are very easy to get to from the Scottish central belt, which also helps.”

“We’d like customers to know that we read and digest all reviews, feedback is very important to us, and we like to act on it,” added Mr McKie.

Mr McKie finished by saying that he had developed a distinct house style across his Fusion properties, from Hotels which are modern Scottish, without being twee, to self catering properties which are cosy, contemporary and practical.

“Next year will once again be busy, we’re already seeing bookings coming in from returning guests, we appreciate the custom from each and every one of them.”

