Earlier this afternoon at the City Chambers the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Frank Ross lit the end of a Chinese firecracker which then crackled in front of the crowd assembled there to see dragon dances and tai chi before parading up to Edinburgh Castle for a Celebration Light Show on the esplanade.

Chinese Consul General in Edinburgh, Ma Qiang, said “The Tiger represents so many of the characteristics we need to employ in our endeavour in the challenging year of 2022: ambition, strength, courage and triumph over evil. I’m very delighted to welcome and participate in the programme of Edinburgh’s Year of the Tiger Celebration. I know for sure that these fantastic events and activities will bring China and Scotland closer together through difficult times of Covid and, moreover, contribute to the cultural diversity of the City of Edinburgh. Hopefully the celebration of the start of the Year of Tiger will make the next 12 months an auspicious year for our businesses, for our governments, and above all for our peoples, just like adding wings to the tiger!

“I wish everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year. Xin Nian Kuai Le!”

Edinburgh Chinese New Year. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Chinese New Year. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Celebrating the Chinese New Year with The Rt Hon Lord Provost Frank Ross Chinese Consul General in Edinburgh Ma Qiang and Angus Robertson MSP Minister for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Details of all events and activities across Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year Festival can be found at www.chinesenewyear.scot.

Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday 1 February and Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year Festival runs until Sunday 13 February 2022.

