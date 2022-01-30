Fife Flyers nightmare continued when they were thrashed 6-2 by Elite League pace-setters Sheffield Steelers at Kirkcaldy, despite holding a 2-0 lead after 3min 52sec.

The sides were level at 2-2 going into the final session but Sheffield fired four goals to condemn Fife and their coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) to their tenth straight league defeat and leave them marooned at the foot of the ten-strong table.

Elsewhere, Nolan LaPorte scored Glasgow Clan’s only goal as coach Malcolm Cameron saw his men hammered 6-1 at Manchester Storm, a team they have beaten three times in their previous four meetings.

It was Clan’s second defeat in 24-hours after skidding to a 2-1 overtime reverse at Braehead to Guildford Flames on Saturday.

Nottingham Panthers continued their dominance over Dundee Stars in the Midlands with a third straight win in the Elite League this season.

The men from the Lace City were level at 2-2 after 18 minutes when the visitors battled back from 2-0 down with two goals from Spencer Dorowicz eight minutes apart.

But Panthers turned on the power to go ahead 3-2 only 11 seconds after Stars scored their second and they added a fourth after 26 minutes and an empty net strike with 1min 3sec left after Dundee’s coach Omar Pacha had withdrawn his netminder.

Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 5, Dundee Stars 2; Manchester Storm 6, Glasgow Clan 1; Fife Flyers 2, Sheffield Steelers 6

